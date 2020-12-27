Getafe said to be interested in taking Takefusa Kubo from Villarreal

Takefusa Kubo‘s situation at Villarreal is becoming untenable according to a report in Diario AS, with Getafe said to be interested in taking the Japanese starlet on loan.

Getafe are said to be interested in bringing in Kubo or Barcelona‘s Carles Alena on a loan deal but wouldn’t have the financial muscle to recruit both.

Their priority is Kubo, who’s owned by Real Madrid, but any potential deal is complicated by the fact that Villarreal paid €3m to secure the loan this past summer.

Should his loan be cut short, Villarreal want to be compensated by half of that fee, something Getafe don’t seem capable of.

Getafe spoke with Villarreal on Christmas Eve, but Madrid are yet to weigh in on the issue. Los Blancos foresee losses of €91m this coming financial year and are keen to keep every penny they can.

They value the Getafe option, however, due to its geographical proximity to Madrid and the smaller size of their squad.

Kubo has played just 687 minutes at Villarreal this summer, the majority of which coming in the Europa League.

Unai Emery has spoken in harsh tones about the player in recent times, saying “we are not here to give ten games to a player if he doesn’t perform. He’s given one and then he must earn more. That’s valid for the youth players and for everyone.”