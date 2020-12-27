Gerard Pique reveals he intends on playing for “three or four more years”

Gerard Pique has revealed he seems himself playing football for at least “three or four more years” in comments carried by Marca.

The 33 year-old Barcelona centre-back was speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards gala in Dubai, where he was receiving recognition for his career.

Pique was pleased to receive the award but keen to stress that he feels he has more to accomplish in the game.

“It’s an honour for me to be here after a long career and I hope to continue playing for three or four more years,” he said.

Pique met both old colleagues and enemies at the ceremony.

He played against Iker Casillas at club level but beside him with La Roja, while he was Cristiano Ronaldo‘s teammate at Manchester United before facing him in El Clasico.

Robert Lewandowski is someone he’s not played with but has faced on several occasions, most recently the historic 8-2 thrashing in Lisbon at the end of last season.

“It’s fun to see Iker again, with whom I had the opportunity to share a dressing room at the national team and win the European Championships and the World Cup,” he said.

“I was also able to share a dressing room with Cristiano in Manchester during my first steps, a great stage where together we won titles.

“I haven’t been able to share a dressing room with Robert but I have beaten him and he has beaten me. It’s part of the game, winning and losing.

“The great thing about football is sharing experiences and creating relationships with all the players with whom you have had the opportunity to share a dressing room.”

Pique is currently sidelined having picked up a serious injury in Barcelona’s recent clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan is hoping to return before the end of the season, although accomplishing the feat would require quite the recovery.