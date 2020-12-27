Diego Costa eyeing January exit from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Diego Costa could be in line for a shock exit from the Spanish capital in January 2021.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, after slipping down the pecking order in the opening months of 2020/21.

Costa has made just two league starts this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, he is unlikely to extend his second spell under Diego Simeone.

According to reports from Marca, the 32-year old has already made his decision to leave, and wants to leave the club as soon as possible.

He is rumoured to be in talks to terminate his contract early net month, due to personal reasons, with the club open to letting him leave, if they can source a replacement before the end of the transfer window.

Luis Suarez is currently Atletico’s top La Liga goal scorer in 2020/21 with seven goals in nine starts.