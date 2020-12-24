The winners and losers of Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid revolution

December has seen Real Madrid transform their fortunes both in the Champions League and La Liga as they have put together an impressive run of six successive victories.

At the time, Marca reported that it left the future of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hanging in the balance, with the club also lagging behind notably in La Liga.

Now, a fresh report in Marca has underlined how Zidane turned around the fortunes for Real Madrid news, in what they have described as being ‘shock therapy’.

A core group of 12 Madrid players are being deployed – and relying on the old guard of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to once again put in their most significant performances, which has left some notable winners and losers.

Modric, Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are the three players who have notably stepped up to the plate from being those who had not previously been undisputed first-team starters to now being regulars.

However, players like Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Isco and Luka Jovic are said to be the big players to lose out with their status in the squad greatly diminished.