Real Madrid forward the big winner after star performance in victory

Real Madrid will be enjoying a happy Christmas after their La Liga victory over Granada saw them win their sixth successive game to go level on points at the top of the league.

Real Madrid news is almost all positive at the moment but one of the biggest upsides is the form of Marco Asensio, who starred after coming off the bench to replace the injured Rodrygo Goes.

Asensio starred in his 55 minutes on the pitch – hitting the post and providing the cross for Casemiro to open the scoring for Los Blancos.

Watch: Casemiro opens the scoring for Real Madrid

Asensio sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee last July and a report in Marca last month claimed how the player himself has admitted he is only operating at 85 percent right now.

The Spaniard had been stuck in a rut of form as he had not scored or assisted in 19 appearances but now appears revitalised and back to his best.

A report in Marca now describes the former Real Mallorca star as like a new signing for Madrid and is set to play a huge role for the side in the coming months.