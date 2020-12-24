Mario Hermoso, integral to Diego Simeone, is close to La Roja return

Mario Hermoso has emerged as one of Diego Simeone‘s most important players at Atletico Madrid according to Diario AS.

It doesn’t matter if Simeone opts for a back four or for a five, the defender is a key presence at the rearguard. Both in minutes played and performance level, he’s become vital.

In San Sebastian he contributed an integral goal, following on from a strike of similar importance in the recent Champions League clash with RB Salzburg in Austria.

Solid defensively, capable in building attacks and comfortable on the ball, Hermoso is beginning to knock on Luis Enrique‘s door with the Spanish national team to complement his success.

Against Real Sociedad last matchday Hermoso, whose diagonal passes to Kieran Trippier have become integral to Atletico’s buildup, was second to only Koke (43) in passes completed (36).

Against Elche, a game they dominated, he completed 92% of his 88 passes, 33 of which were in the opposition half.

So far this season Hermoso has played 1,285 minutes, the seventh most in the entire Atletico squad, a remarkable fact given he was touch and go about even staying last summer.

His form has piqued the interest of La Roja, the team he broke into while at Espanyol but fell out of favour with upon his initial arrival to the Spanish capital.