Electoral campaign begins in Barcelona presidential race

One of the most important presidential races in Barcelona‘s history has kicked off as detailed by Diario Sport.

The pre-candidates collected their ballots yesterday from offices at Camp Nou and have until January 11th to obtain at least 2,253 signatures and become an official presidential candidate.

Not all of them came in person to collect their ballots, but that doesn’t mean they’re not already active and working to organise the first signatures. Far from it.

The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly influenced proceedings, however, with many worried that a worsening of infections could lead to another quarantine and the postponement of elections.

Collecting the necessary signatures will be difficult given the calendar is marked by the Christmas holidays and general mobility is greatly restricted by the pandemic.

The candidates collected a total of 200,000 ballots. The last census of Barcelona members brought their number to 110,000.

Joan Laporta has collected 60,000 ballots, Victor Font 42,000, Agusti Benedito 35,000, Xavi Vilajoana and Jordi Farre 30,000, Emili Rosaud and Toni Freixa 25,000, Lluis Fernandez-Ala 15,000.

The next key moment comes on January 11th and 12th, when the signed ballots are delivered, validated and counted.

Then the names of those who have managed to pass the count are known and there’s a ten day period to participate in the electoral campaign proper.