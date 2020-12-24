Chelsea and Manchester City join race for Real Madrid target

Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to join Real Madrid in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in the coming months according to 90 Min and carried by Diario Sport.

City want to bring in a new striker to replace the ageing Sergio Aguero and are no longer said to have confidence that Gabriel Jesus is the man to take over from the Argentine.

They do, however, apparently believe that Haaland is. Alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lautaro Martinez he’s one of the most sought-after forwards in the European game.

Mbappe is said to be Madrid’s number one priority this summer while Martinez is being eyed up in Catalonia. Both have also been linked with Haaland, but the strongest potential to do a deal seems to be emanating from England and the Premier League.

City already have a connection with Haaland. His father, Alf-Inge, played for the club for three years and Haaland has been pictured wearing their shirt as a child. They’re best-placed, but Chelsea are also said to be very interested.

Haaland is comfortable at Dortmund but open to making a big move in the summer of 2021. Their asking price is thought to be a good deal over £100m even thought there’s talk that a release clause of just €75m comes alive in summer 2022.

Haaland is prolific. He’s scored 82 goals in the elite since his debut in 2017 and this season has recorded 17 goals and three assists in just 14 games for the German club.