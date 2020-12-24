Barcelona starlet Pedri: Not just good, but different

The undoubted bright spot of what’s been a difficult season for Barcelona has been the emergence of Pedri.

The 18 year-old has proven to be a phenomenally exciting talent, not just a good player but, crucially, a different player, as detailed by Mundo Deportivo.

At least, that was Ronald Koeman‘s impression after just one training session with the boy from the Canary Islands.

He loved his work off the ball as much as on it, with his attitude winning affection within the changing room.

It’s not just been Pedri. Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Sergino Dest have all added youth and quality to Koeman’s project, offering a glimmer of hope in a challenging time.

The elephant in the room here is, of course, Riqui Puig. The Catalan played against Juventus and impressed but is said to divide opinion within the Barcelona dressing room.

Puig is said to grate with the more senior professionals and to operate with an attitude not dissimilar to the recently departed Arthur Melo, who would come to training in a supercar.

Pedri is far from that. His expressiveness on the field is coupled with prudence off it, with the youngster seemingly intent on focusing on his football for the time being.

He’s making his mark. Lionel Messi looks happier than he has for some time and may look to mentor the teenager in the same manner Ronaldinho did for him all those years ago.