Atletico Madrid unlikely to overturn Kieran Trippier ban

Kieran Trippier‘s ten week ban due to his violation of betting regulations is a serious blow to Atletico Madrid as covered today by Marca.

Trippier has become an integral part of Diego Simeone‘s team and his ban comes at the point of the season where city rivals Real Madrid have drawn level with them in the title race.

This middle third of the season is integral should Los Rojiblancos wish to maintain their challenge, and their starting right-back and important source of creativity missing a good chunk of it is bad.

Atletico’s solutions, however, are scarce. The sanction was dealt to cover all competitions and was brought in because Trippier was deemed to have failed to comply with betting regulations regarding his move to Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2019.

Atletico are preparing to appeal to FIFA and request more information on the sanction. It’s not a case of doping or gambling on matches in which he played in. Despite this, the options available to the club are few and it’s highly unlikely they’ll be able to reverse the charge.

The next step for Atletico would be to go to CAS, but the issue is that FIFA rarely grants an injunction to an executive sanction of this kind. The RFEF are, in this situation, simply an intermediary between FIFA and Atletico.