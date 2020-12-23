Video: Casemiro header gives Real Madrid lead over Granada

Real Madrid finally made the breakthrough against Granada in their La Liga encounter on Wednesday night through midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder headed home 11 minutes after the break to open the scoring for Los Blancos, who had been frustrated by the Andalusian visitors for almost an hour.

¡Por fin llegó el gol! 💥

Casemiro anota de cabeza ante el @GranadaCdeF ⚽️#RealMadridGranada pic.twitter.com/GscaT99kh5 — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) December 23, 2020

Casemiro found space inside the area and got on the end of a clipped delivery from Marco Asensio, who had been brought on as a substitute in the first half after an injury to forward Rodrygo Goes.

It was a well-worked team goal for Zinedine Zidane’s side which came down the left flank with full-back Ferland Mendy typically advanced and linking up well with Asensio, who had been lively since coming from the bench – and had hit the post with an effort minutes earlier.

Victory would take Zidane’s side level on points with city rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.