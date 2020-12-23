Vicente del Bosque’s touching birthday letter from his son Alvaro

Former La Roja coach Vicente del Bosque‘s son Alvaro, 31, is an important part of the family, a boy he had with his wife Mari Trinidad Lopez according to a report today in Marca.

Alvaro wrote a letter to his father on his 70th birthday, which is today, to be published in the newspaper, with the idea being to celebrate the World Cup winner’s milestone in a special way.

They live together on the Costa del Sol, with father and son reportedly inseparable on those quiet mornings by the Mediterranean Sea.

“Alvaro has been a blessing and we wouldn’t know how to live without him,” Vicente said before.

The love is reciprocal, as evidenced in the touching letter handwritten by Alvaro.

“I love him so much,” he wrote. “I have so much fun with him talking about football. I laugh with him”. Vicente is “the best father in the world,” according to Alvaro

As a footballer, Del Bosque spent the vast majority of his career with Real Madrid, where he made north of 400 appearances. He won five La Liga titles as a player with Los Blancos alongside four Copa Del Rey titles.

As coach, he won two more La Liga titles, one Spanish Super Cup, one Copa Iberoamericana, two Champions League titles, one European Super Cup and one Intercontinental Cup. With La Roja he won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.