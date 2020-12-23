Valencia defender suffers worrying back vertebrae injury

Valencia central defender Gabriel Paulista is set for a period on the sidelines with vertebrae injury in his back muscles.

The official club medical report on Wednesday has claimed that the defender has suffered a fracture to the transverse processes of several lumbar vertebrae, following his side’s defeat in La Liga against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The defender suffered the injury early in the tie following an aerial clash with Lucas Ocampos and despite several attempts to recover and play on, he had to be withdrawn in the 17th minute of the encounter, with the player in tears.

The transverse process is a protruding part of a vertebra that runs laterally along the spine, and it is unclear how long the former Arsenal player will have to spend away from the first team.

As per Marca, the defender suffered a similar injury in the summer of 2018 but it is unclear if the two injuries are directly linked.