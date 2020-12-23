Spanish football evening headlines dominated by Atletico Madrid contesting Trippier ban and midweek La Liga action

Your Spanish football evening headlines for Wednesday 23 December.

Atletico Madrid to contest Trippier ban

Atletico Madrid will continue to consider defender Kieran Trippier for first-team selection despite being handed a 10-week ban for breaching betting rules, report The Athletic.

Read more: Atletico Madrid will continue selecting Trippier despite 10-week global ban

The England international was handed the global ban for breaching betting rules in the summer of 2019 and is set to be unavailable for selection until 28 February.

However, Atleti contest the charge and were not informed of the looming ban, so are said to be still of the mindset that the right-back will continue to be available for selection.

La Liga midweek action

This week’s full round of midweek action continued on Wednesday, starting with Getafe being held to a 1-1 draw at home by in-form Celta Vigo, as Iago Aspas netted from the spot to cancel out Damian Suarez’s opener.

The second game of the evening sees in-form Real Madrid hoping to making it six wins in a row in all competitions as they host seventh-placed Granada in La Liga.

Read more: Real Madrid v Granada team news

Alaves host Eibar later in the evening while Cadiz travel to Real Betis in an Andalusian derby.

Madrid star on the move

Real Madrid transfer news this January may be dominated by the future of Japanese playmaker Takefusa Kubo, who has fallen from prominence at his loan club Villarreal.

Read more: Real Madrid have decision to make on teenage star

Marca report that the teenage prodigy has an uncertain future beyond this month with all parties hopeful of finding a solution to find the Japan international regular first team football.