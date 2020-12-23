Roberto Soldado on Los Galacticos: “It was amazing to share a dressing room with them”

Granada striker Roberto Soldado has spoken with Diario AS of his pride at being part of Real Madrid during the most star-studded time in their history, the 2000s, ahead of his return to the capital for Madrid v Granada at Valdebebas this evening.

The Valencian played for the first team between 2005 and 2008 and said “it was amazing to share a dressing room with them [Los Galacticos], something you value as time goes by.”

Soldado admitted that clashes with his former club always carry that little bit of extra spice. “[It’s special] for anyone, but if you’re from their youth system even more,” he said.

“It’s a game that many people watch and to continue to face them after many years is a good sign. Last year we gave them war but we couldn’t win. I hope this year we get a bit of luck.”

Soldado is also proud to be a part of his current team, high-flying Granada.

The Andalusian side earned promotion to the Primera in 2019 and have taken the division by storm ever since, even earning qualification for the last 32 of this season’s Europa League. “It’s a pride to have coincided with this team and, above all, with this group of great professionals.

“Last year was historic and unrepeatable. We really enjoyed ourselves. This year everything is going to be much more difficult because many teams already know us, but we are a team that makes no excuses.

“Nobody is going to give us anything and we must go to the limit to have a year as successful as the last.”

Regarding his future, the 35 year-old intends to keep playing for as long as he can. “What is clear to me is that, at my age, to continue playing football I have to continue to feel good,” he said.

“As long as I feel good I want to continue playing. Hopefully we can have a good season and I can stay.”