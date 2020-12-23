Real Madrid win sixth successive game with two-goal victory over Granada

Real Madrid secured their sixth successive victory in all competitions as they saw off Granada 2-0 in their La Liga encounter on Wednesday evening.

Second half goals from Casemiro and Karim Benzema secured the points for Los Blancos, who have now won five matches on the spin in the division and are now back level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of the league – although their city rivals have played two games fewer.

The one downside in Real Madrid news was a first half thigh injury sustained by forward Rodrygo Goes, who now looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, with Marco Asensio looking bright when he came off the bench while Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior both returned to the matchday squad following injuries, there are plenty of options for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Casemiro opened the scoring 11 minutes after the break with a well-placed header from Asensio’s cross before Benzema sealed the points in injury time.

Granada stay seven with the defeat.

