Real Madrid prepare to close out the year at Valdebebas with Granada visit

Not many would have expected Real Madrid‘s final game of the year to take place at the Alfredo di Stefano, but that’s what will happen when Granada travel to the capital this evening.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zinedine Zidane has all players available to him aside from Luke Modric, who’s suffered an overload in his left abductor and has asked for a rest.

Eden Hazard returns to the squad after a month out and will be keen to finally deliver his best self to Los Blancos after so many false dawns.

No other major changes are expected given that Zidane seems to have realised the importance of continuity in maintaining good form. Isco and Vinicius Junior could have been in line to start but are expected to begin on the bench.

Madrid are on a run of five victories in all competitions (four in the league) and have gone from a potential crisis to looking like serious title contenders one again.

They face no easy task in Diego Martinez‘s Granada, however. No longer the surprise package of last season, the Andalusians have established themselves as a real force.

Granada are unbeaten in five between La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, beating Real Betis 2-0 last time out courtesy of a Roberto Soldado brace.

Granada will be missing Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro Sanchez, Victor Diaz and Fede Vico, but have enough in the locker to give the reigning champions a good game.