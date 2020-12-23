Real Madrid have decision to make on teenage star

When Villarreal completed the season-long loan signing of Japanese playmaker Takefusa Kubo from Real Madrid this summer, it was one of the most anticipated signings of the summer window.

However, things have not worked out for the teenage prodigy at the Yellow Submarine where he has started just two matches in La Liga this season and appears to not be in the club’s immediate plans.

A report in Marca now outlines that both his parent club and Villarreal now have a decision to make on the player’s future in January, as he has run out of minutes at the Estadio Ceramica so an end to that agreement may suit all players.

The report quotes Villarreal boss Unai Emery as saying: “We are not here to give ten games in a row to a player if he does not perform. There is a requirement here and that is to win.”

His absence was particularly notable due to the absence of Vicente Iborra – who could sit out the remainder of the campaign – and with it assumed that would make Kubo a regular in Emery’s side, but that appears not to be the case.

A report this week in Diario AS claimed the player intended to stay at Villarreal for the remainder of his contract but he has now not featured at all in either of their past two matches.

Kubo is one of the highest regarded young stars in global football.