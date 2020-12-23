Pedri’s emergence could be the inspiration Messi needs to continue with Barcelona

Barcelona won 3-0 at Real Valladolid yesterday evening and Lionel Messi was once again Lionel Messi.

He’ll never be the player he was at his peak again but even so, he still has it in his locker to be absolutely remarkable.

The Argentine earned an assist, a pivotal pre-assist and a 644th Barcelona goal that broke Pele‘s record for the most goals scored by a player for a single club.

Even more significant for Barcelona, however, was the fact that teenager Pedri was on the same wavelength as him as per Marca.

They spoke the same language and Messi visibly enjoyed playing with the boy from the Canary Islands, a feat many world-class stars have been unable to do. Pedri’s connection with his captain matures and deepens every game.

His delightful backheel to set up Messi’s goal will have delighted watching Barcelona supporters like nothing else this year.

Pedri has displaced Philippe Coutinho in that advanced midfield position, earning his spot with a humility that’s won many admirers from within the club.

Messi needed an injection of enthusiasm to envision a future with Barcelona beyond 2021, and the idea of helping this young playmaker mature into a great player could be just what the doctor ordered.