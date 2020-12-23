Long unheralded, Karim Benzema has the Pichichi in his sights

Karim Benzema has never won the Pichichi but could be in line to challenge seriously for it this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the award in recent seasons but with Ronaldo now in Italy and Messi’s goalscoring output gradually slowing the opportunity is there for Real Madrid‘s French marksman, as explained by Marca.

Benzema scored his eighth goal of the season on Wednesday evening, doubling Madrid’s lead with a late strike in their 2-0 victory over Granada at Valdebebas. The win was Madrid’s sixth straight victory in La Liga.

He’s now level with Iago Aspas and Gerard Moreno in terms of goals scored but doesn’t take penalties for his club like the aforementioned two do for theirs. Sergio Ramos is Los Blancos’ designated spot-kick taker.

Benzema, instead, is a pure finisher. He’s scored six of his goals with his feet so far this season, the other two with his head. His second on Wednesday evening was a left-footed effort he completed after being fed by Isco.

What’s more, Benzema’s eight league goals are complemented by the four he’s scored in the Champions League, taking his grand total to 12. It’s not quite at the pace of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, but it’s elite form.

After years serving as the lesser light alongside Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, Benzema is finally beginning to step up and earn the accolades he deserves. Perhaps it’s time he added some individual honours to his already vast trophy cabinet.