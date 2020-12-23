Confirmed line-ups for Real Madrid v Granada: Zidane makes one change from victory at Eibar

Real Madrid have made one change to their starting XI from Sunday’s win at Eibar for Wednesday night’s visit of Granada in La Liga.

Luka Modric is ruled out of the clash with a muscular injury and he has replaced by Fede Valverde in the starting XI for Los Blancos, who otherwise are unchanged from the win in the Basque Country.

Lo que funciona, mejor no tocarlo. ¿Os gusta? pic.twitter.com/G0yQOGVHJT — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) December 23, 2020

Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior are among the players who have returned to fitness but they only make the bench for this game, with Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo Goes remaining either side of Karim Benzema in Madrid’s attack.

Granada – who start the game in seventh – will be led in attack by Roberto Soldado with Antonio Puertas and Kenedy starting, with Luis Suarez on the bench.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Vazquez, Rodrygo, Benzema.

Granada starting XI: Silva, Duarte, Vallejo, Foulquier, Herrera, Milla, Eteki, Puertas, Neva, Kenedy, Soldado.