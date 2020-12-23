Casemiro: “You can’t look for excuses, you instead have to do your own thing, work”

Real Madrid have gone from the midst of crisis to being genuine title contenders.

On Wednesday evening they beat a strong Granada side 2-0 at Valdebebas to secure their fifth straight league victory and their sixth on the bounce in all competitions.

Casemiro opened the scoring for the hosts before Karim Benzema doubled their advantage late on, drawing Madrid level on points with league leaders and city rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos have, however, played two games more.

Granada were seventh coming into the game and put up quite a fight having been on a five-game unbeaten run themselves.

Casemiro was integral to the victory. Aside from scoring the opening goal he was also involved in controversial incidents such as knocking down Yangel Herrera inside the box and seeming to get a hand to an Antonio Puertas‘ shot.

Asked about the incidents, he was nonplussed. “That’s what VAR is for,” he said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “If you have seen that it is not a penalty it’s here to help.”

💬 @Casemiro: "El míster me pide que pise área porque sabe que tengo un buen remate de cabeza."#RealMadridGranada | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/f8IG5m2K39 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 23, 2020

Casemiro was full of praise for Zinedine Zidane. “The coach has been very clear,” he said. “He never talks about the referees or messes with another team. He sets a good example. You can’t look for excuses, you instead have to do your own thing, work.

“The coach will be the happiest. He always asks the midfielders to break into the area, he stresses that heavily. He demands balance from us but asks that we also break into the box. He says I have a good heading ability and I’m sure he’s happy with my goal.”