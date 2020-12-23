Barcelona respond to Shkodran Mustafi links

Given that we’re just a few days from the opening of the winter transfer market, it’s guaranteed that the rumour mill is about to go into overdrive.

One of the more left-field links in recent days has been reports tying Barcelona with Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi as detailed by Mundo Deportivo.

His agent, Emre Ozturk, posted a photo on Instagram of him outside Camp Nou saying “ready for the meeting,” leading many to assume that he was negotiating a potential transfer to Barcelona for his client.

Sources within the club consulted clarified that the meeting was a courtesy rather than something born out of genuine interest, admitting the meeting did take place but maintaining that nothing will come of it.

Mustafi, now recovered from his recent injury, has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal. He’s played eight games this season across all competitions, just twice in the Premier League.

His contract expires come season’s end, making him an affordable option, and he already knows La Liga quite well through his time with Valencia.

Despite all these positive points, Barcelona’s number one target is said to quite clearly be Manchester City’s Eric Garcia. The Blaugrana tried for him in the summer only to deem it financially unfeasible, and are expected to move again this coming winter.

The emergence of Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza, however, who’ve performed very well since coming into the team, has made their situation more relaxed.