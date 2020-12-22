Watch: Marcos Llorente doubles Atletico Madrid’s advantage at Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid travel to Real Sociedad this evening in a crucial top-of-the-table clash between two talented sides.

Atletico are top of the tree, level on points with city rivals Real Madrid but with a superior goal difference and two games in hand.

La Real are three points behind having seen their form dip in recent weeks after a scintillating start.

The hosts last won on November 22nd, not tasting victory in any of the eight games since then. The Basques are finding it difficult to balance European football with domestic commitments.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in strong form. They’re unbeaten in 27 of their last 28 league contests, but that defeat was a big one in the form of their recent derby defeat to Madrid.

The game was tight to begin with, neither side managing to carve out clear-cut opportunities in the first half. Four minutes after the second began, however, the visitors took the lead.

Yannick Carrasco lifted in an accurate set-piece from deep on the right side to find Mario Hermoso, who had broken into space and managed to steer a well-taken header into the back of the net.

Atletico doubled their advantage in the 74th minute. The ball fell to Marcos Llorente, one of Spanish football’s top performers in 2020, who made no mistake with a ruthless left-footed finish.