Villarreal and Athletic Club reveal lineups ahead of clash at La Ceramica

Villarreal welcome Athletic Club to La Ceramica this evening looking to go into Christmas in a position of strength.

The hosts are in fourth at the time of writing, just two points ahead of Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

They’re a point behind Real Sociedad, on whom they have two games in hand, four behind Real Madrid and seven behind Atletico Madrid.

Athletic are in tenth, eight points behind their hosts with the same number of games played.

Victory for the Basques this evening could see them climb above Cadiz and Celta Vigo into eighth position.

Villarreal are undefeated in their last eleven league matches while Athletic have failed to win any of their last six away league games.

Unai Emery‘s men won 3-1 at Osasuna last weekend after a run of four straight draws while Athletic also ended a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 win over Huesca.