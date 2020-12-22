Valencia pair ruled out of La Liga clash with Sevilla

Valencia will be without midfield pair Kangin Lee and Uros Racic for their La Liga clash with Sevilla tonight.

The pair has been left out of Javi Gracia’s matchday squad, as per reports from Marca, with Racic struggling with an illness and Lee injured.

Serbian international Racic completed the full 90 minutes in Los Che’s 2-2 draw at Barcelona last weekend, with Lee appearing as a late substitute at the Camp Nou.

The duo will now join Jasper Cillessen, Kevin Gameiro, Hugo Guillamon and Toni Lato on a growing absentee list for Gracia.

The report claims utility man Daniel Wass will fill in for Racic, alongside Carlos Soler in central midfield, with Thierry Correira coming in at full back.

That could be Gracia’s only change from the starting team last out, as they aim to chase Julen Lopetegui’s visitors up the league table.

POSSIBLE VALENCIA XI V SEVILLA

Domenech; Correia, Paulista, Diakhaby, Gaya; Soler, Wass; Guedes, Musah, Cheryshev; Gomez