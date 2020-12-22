Real Madrid confirmed squad v Granada: Eden Hazard among three returning stars

Eden Hazard is one of three stars to return to the Real Madrid squad for their midweek La Liga clash against Granada.

Isco and Vinicius Junior are also back in the fold for the Spanish champions, but key midfielder Luka Modric is unavailable after picking up a muscular injury.

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent weeks by inconsistent form, but the midfield maestro Modrid has started all seven matches for his club since the break and has been a class act in those appearances.

Belgian star Hazard has been tormented by injury issues and absences since joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 and suffered a quadriceps injury against Alaves back in November.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

Real Madrid squad v Granada

Courtois, Lunin, Altube

Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy, Odriozola

Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Odegaard, Isco

Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic, Mariano