Ousmane Dembele to miss Barcelona trip to Real Valladolid

Barcelona will be without winger Ousmane Dembele for their high stakes La Liga trip to face Real Valladolid tonight.

The French international has returned to full training this week after completing his rehabilitation from a persistent hamstring injury.

However, La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has opted against throwing him straight into first team action at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, with their home game against Eibar on December 29 pencilled in as his return, as per reports from Marca.

Defensive pair Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto remain sidelined with long term injuries, alongside teenage star Ansu Fati, who is not expected to return to the side until 2021.

Koeman is expected to rotate his starting team, following the disappointing 2-2 weekend draw with Valencia, with Frenkie De Jong and Clement Lenglet almost certain to start against Sergio Gonzalez’s side.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA XI V REAL VALLADOLID

Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets; Messi, Pedri, Griezmann; Braithwaite

 

 

