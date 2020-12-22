Lionel Messi after winning record top scorer award: “I would prefer to win La Liga”

Lionel Messi insists that he would much rather win league titles than Pichichi awards after being honoured in Marca’s annual awards ceremony this week.

The Argentine scored 25 goals last season although Barcelona‘s failure to retain their La Liga title will grate more than his personal success will please him. He also contributed an impressive 22 assists.

Barcelona news has been defined by the Messi news this year because the club captain had been seeking an exit, although the club stood firm on his future last summer.

Messi, who turns 34 next summer, has remained an emblematic star for the Catalan club for whom he has netted 643 goals in a total of 748 first-team appearances – including nine in 17 appearances this season.

Last campaign saw him scoop his seventh Pichichi award – handed out to the top scorer in the Spanish top-flight – but he would much rather his side won titles than he scooped individual awards.

“It’s not something I obsess or worry about,” he added.

Messi said, in quotes carried by Diario Sport: “I would prefer to win La Liga, something we could not do last season, so we will fight for that.

Messi added: “The most important thing is to go on a run of winning results to get ourselves closer to the top. The season is long and with the pandemic all games are difficult. The truth is football has gone through a lot of change, but little by little we are adjusting.”