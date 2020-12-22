Lineups released for Valencia’s clash with Sevilla

Valencia host Sevilla this afternoon at Mestalla in what’s typically a mouthwatering clash between two of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Sevilla are currently in seventh, with 20 points from their opening 12 games. Victory could take them above Barcelona and Granada into fifth.

Valencia are sitting in 13th and could climb as high as ninth should they emerge victorious, jumping above Real Betis, Getafe, Athletic Club and Cadiz.

The hosts start with Jose Gaya at left back, carrying the captain’s armband. They’re missing Kevin Gameiro and Jasper Cillessen through injury while Toni Lato is self-isolating after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The visitors lined up with what is close to their strongest team, with Oscar Rodriguez starting in midfield ahead of Ivan Rakitic. Tomas Vaclik and Sergio Escudero miss out through injury.

Valencia, despite starting the season slowly, have a good record at Mestalla, avoiding defeat in 34 of their last 38 there. They’ve avoided defeat to Sevilla in each of their last nine home matches.