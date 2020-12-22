Lineups named for crucial top-of-the-table clash between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travel to Real Sociedad this evening in a crucial top-of-the-table clash between two talented sides.

Atletico are top of the tree, level on points with city rivals Real Madrid but with a superior goal difference and two games in hand.

La Real are three points behind having seen their form dip in recent weeks after a scintillating start.

The hosts last won on November 22nd, not tasting victory in any of the eight games since then. The Basques are finding it difficult to balance European football with domestic commitments.

The visitors, meanwhile, are in strong form. They’re unbeaten in 27 of their last 28 league contests, but that defeat was a big one in the form of their recent derby defeat to Madrid.

Mikel Oyarzabal isn’t fit to return to the matchday squad but David Silva has started for Imanol Alguacil‘s team in what’s set to be a crucial fixture should they intend on stopping their gradual fall in the table.

Portuguese starlet Joao Felix, a doubt for Diego Simeone‘s men pre-game, misses out, with Angel Correa set to play off Luis Suarez up top. Koke captains the side in another must-win fixture should they look to be considered serious title challengers.