Lineups announced for Barcelona’s tough trip to Real Valladolid

Barcelona travel to Real Valladolid this evening intent on getting back to winning ways after dropping two points to Valencia this past weekend.

The Blaugrana sit sixth after being leap-frogged by Sevilla earlier this evening and will be hoping to regain fifth spot courtesy of a strong away performance and three points.

Ronald Koeman appears to have gone for a new shape, with three centre-backs named in the starting XI in Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Clement Lenglet.

Valladolid are currently in the relegation zone, sitting in 18th. A victory for them against Barcelona, however, could see them climb to as high as tenth given the remarkably congested nature of the division this season.

They’re missing Kiko Olivas and Saidy Janko, but are otherwise at full strength. Barcelona are still missing Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

The Blaugrana have won 12 of their last 13 clashes with Valladolid in all competitions, although the hosts are on a good run of just one defeat in seven matches.