Laporta the most ambitious Barcelona pre-candidate in terms of ballots requested

The pre-candidates to become president of Barcelona in the elections scheduled for January 24th have requested the ballots that will collect the signatures that will confirm their candidacy.

Joan Laporta‘s pre-candidacy is the one to request the most ballots from Barcelona. Laporta, who served as president between 2003 and 2010, has requested a total of 60,000 ballots according to Diario Sport.

He’s asked for significantly more ballots than any other pre-candidate, close to 20,000 more in fact. 2,257 signatures are required to officially become a candidate for the presidency of Barcelona.

Second to Laporta is Victor Font, who’s requested a total of 42,000 ballots from the Catalan club. Third is Jordi Farre, who initially asked for 40,000 ballots before rectifying his order and changing to 30,000. Emil Rousaud is fourth having asked for 25,000 ballots.

Laporta and his team have positioned themselves as a group of Barcelonistes who understand the feeling of the club better than most and will endeavour to return the club to its fundamental values of prioritising social and human values as well as economic and sporting ambitions.

They also intend on placing renewed emphasis on La Masia and Barcelona’s responsibility of projecting Catalonia to the world as well as increasing economic responsibility and sporting ambition according to his campaign website.