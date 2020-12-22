Huesca and Levante name starting lineups for crucial relegation battle at El Alcoraz

There’s a crucial relegation battle on the cards this evening as Huesca host Levante at El Alcoraz.

Huesca go into the game bottom of the league table following Osasuna‘s point at Elche and will be looking to avoid going into Christmas at the foot of La Liga through a positive result.

Levante are also in dangerous territory. They’re three points clear of their hosts for the evening in 16th, but given the congested nature of the league table this season could climb as high as tenth with a win.

Huesca are missing Pablo Maffeo through injury and Jorge Pulido through suspension, while Levante are short Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana and Cheick Doukoure through injury with Oscar Duarte and Toni self-isolating due to the former’s positive test for Coronavirus.

👥 ALINEACIÓN | En una hora vuelve a rodar el balón en El Alcoraz. ¡Este es el 1⃣1⃣ elegido por Míchel para lograr la victoria hoy! 👇🔵🔴#HuescaLevante pic.twitter.com/7EKYJsuQQY — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) December 22, 2020

Huesca have drawn their last three matches with Levante in all competitions and have failed to win 13 of their last 14 league matches. Levante, meanwhile, have failed to win any of their last five league games on the road.

Huesca earned their first victory of the season ten days ago against Alaves at El Alcoraz, and will be hoping to put together a strong run of home form in their bid to climb the league table.