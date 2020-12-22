Getafe linked with Barcelona midfielder in January loan deal

La Liga side Getafe are the latest team to be linked with a January loan swoop for Barcelona’s wantaway midfielder Carles Alena.

The Spanish U21 international has struggled to make an impact under Ronald Koeman so far this season, following his return from a loan stint at rivals Real Betis during the 2019/20 campaign.

The Catalan native has made just two substitute appearances in league action so far this season, and he now looks certain to leave in 2021, alongside former La Masia teammate Riqui Puig.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Jose Bordalas is keen on bringing him to the Spanish capital on an initial six-month loan agreement, with a view to a potential permanent deal next summer.

Bordalas is rumoured to be on the hunt for midfield options for the second half of the campaign to provide back up to current first choice central midfield options Mauro Arambarri and Nemanja Maksimovic in 2021.