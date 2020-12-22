Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix passed fit to face Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has included star man Joao Felix in their matchday squad to face Real Sociedad in La Liga action tonight.

The Portuguese international looked certain to miss the crunch trip to the Basque Country after suffering a rib injury in Los Rojiblancos’ 3-1 win over Elche last weekend.

However, according to reports from Marca, the 21-year old has now passed a fitness test and Simeone could start him at the Anoeta Stadium.

Key pair Hector Herrera and Jose Gimenez remain sidelined for Simeone, and are not expected to be back in first team action until 2021.

Simeone is not likely to make sweeping changes from the win over Elche, but Saul Niguez and Angel Correa could be drafted into the starting XI, as he aims to keep his options fresh.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V REAL SOCIEDAD

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Llorente; Correa, Felix, Niguez; Suarez