Toni Kroos sets hater straight on Twitter

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is enjoying himself.

Alongside fellow veterans Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, the German is putting in vintage displays for Los Blancos and helping to convert a crisis into a title charge.

This is reflected in the sense of humour he’s been showing on Twitter as picked up by Diario AS. One poster tweeted to him, in German, proclaiming him to be overrated.

“200 touches per game, 190 of which go backwards or three to five metres to one side. Why can €20m per season be charged for that? He’s not a leader, he’s a bore.”

Kroos response was nonplussed. “Don’t underestimate the salary, Artur,” he wrote. “The rest is correct, of course. Merry Christmas!”

It’s not the first time Kroos has proved he’s quick-witted through social media. After Madrid won La Liga they posted a picture of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro together holding the trophy.

One supporter responded claiming that Kroos was “totally overrated”. The German responded in agreement laced with sarcasm, saying “true, but don’t tell anyone.”

Unterschätz das Gehalt nicht Artur. Der Rest stimmt natürlich. Frohes Fest! https://t.co/ualAABrXo9 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) December 21, 2020

Kroos joined Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich after representing Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He’s won two La Liga titles and a three-peat of Champions Leagues in the Spanish capital as well as two Spanish Super Cups, two European Super Cups and four Club World Cups.