The striker who cannot stop scoring against Barcelona

Barcelona dropped two more points in La Liga on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia at the Camp Nou.

It was a game that saw a similar trend in the Blaugrana’s matches in recent times, as visiting striker Maxi Gomez netted again against the Catalan giants.

As pointed out by Marca, the Uruguayan striker has now netted six goals in six games in Spain’s top flight against Barcelona and he appears to thoroughly enjoy his games against the side.

He has scored more goals against the Catalan side than any other player since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, when he arrived in Spanish football with Celta Vigo.

Gomez scored twice in separate games when playing for Celta and has scored four goals in games against Barca for Los Che – including twice in Valencia’s 2-0 win in February last season and then again in Saturday’s draw.

The striker has scored 15 goals in 54 appearances since moving to the Mestalla in the summer of 2019.