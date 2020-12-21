Sergio Ramos responds to Cristobal Soria on social media

Sergio Ramos‘ handball that never was last night at Eibar has caused uproar across social media.

Real Madrid beat the Basque side 3-1, with the ball striking Ramos’ hand late on only for VAR to rule it not to be a penalty.

One of the most vocal critics of the decision was Cristobal Soria, a well-known television personality in Spanish football best known for his role on El Chiringuito.

He uploaded a video online to express his outrage at the decision with his comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“I ask the 19 presidents of the league to come together and put a stop to the continual refereeing decisions that favour Real Madrid game after game after game.”

Ramos, from Seville like Soria, responded to the plea swiftly, calling Soria a “baby” before saying that he needed to take children’s medication and expressing how funny he found the whole situation.

The victory means that Los Blancos are now second in the table and level on points with league leaders Atletico Madrid, albeit with two games more played.

They’ve looked a different team since Ramos returned from injury against Borussia Monchengladbach. Alongside fellow old hands Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, the Andalusian is playing a key role in guiding his team through a rough patch.