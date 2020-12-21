Ronald Koeman full of praise for talented young centre-back

Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo has been one of the bright spots of what’s been a difficult start to the season for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana haven’t performed as they would have hoped either at home or in Europe, finishing behind Juventus in their Champions League group and currently sitting fifth in La Liga.

Ronald Koeman‘s side have also been beset by injury problems this season, losing, amongst others, centre-back and senior figure Gerard Pique. In his stead, however, has come Araujo.

The Uruguayan has proved himself to be a capable hand at the heart of defence, operating as the leader of the Barcelona rearguard.

Koeman, speaking pre-match ahead of their clash with Real Valladolid tomorrow, was full of praise in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“He is proving to be a brave boy and he knows he has to improve,” Koeman said.

“He’s physically very strong and has a great future ahead of him. Hopefully he will continue with the number four for many years.”

Araujo, 21, scored his first goal for Barcelona’s first team at the weekend against Valencia, an arrowed half-volley that put the Blaugrana into a lead they would eventually lose.