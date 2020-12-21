Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo prefers Villarreal stay

Japanese playmaker Takefusa Kubo prefers to stay on loan at Villarreal from Real Madrid despite question marks over his future.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, which outlines how there are suggestions from all parties that his season-long loan arrangement may be cut short halfway through.

The 19-year-old has started just two La Liga matches this year and did not feature at all in this weekend’s 3-1 win at Osasuna, leading to questions of whether he may find pastures new in January in what could dominate Real Madrid transfer news.

His absence was particularly notable due to the absence of Vicente Iborra – who could sit out the remainder of the campaign – and with it assumed that would make Kubo a regular in Unai Emery’s side, but that appears not to be the case.

Indeed, it has been suggest that the Yellow Submarine may look to cut short the Japanese player’s loan deal in order to clear their salary budget to allow them to reinforce the centre of their midfield in Iborra’s absence.

Despite suggestions that other clubs in La Liga are monitoring the player’s situation, Kubo is said by the report to be only thinking about finishing the season at Villarreal.