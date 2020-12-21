Real Madrid’s 20-day revolution under Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid began the month with a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donestk to leave them on the brink of elimination from the Champions League group stages.

At the time, Marca reported that it left the future of Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hanging in the balance, with the club also lagging behind notably in La Liga.

20 days on, and the situation has been transformed – a final day European win over Borussia Monchengladbach sealed their progress from the group stages, while they have also won four successive league games.

Those were impressive too – beating Sevilla, Athletic Club Bilbao and Eibar and, most significantly of all, a 2-0 derby victory over league leaders Atletico Madrid.

A report in Marca has now outlined how Zidane turned around the fortunes for Real Madrid news and indeed over his own future, with the club pulling off a series of significant victories when it appeared to matter the most.

It is reiterated how a lack of rotation – a core group of 12 Madrid players are being deployed – and relying on the old guard of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to once again put in their most significant performances.