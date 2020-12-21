Real Madrid without star midfielder for Granada clash

Real Madrid will be without their key midfielder Luka Modric for their midweek La Liga clash against Granada, according to a report in Marca.

It is said that the experienced midfielder has a muscular injury in his left leg which has meant he cannot train with his teammates and will be unavailable for the home clash against the high-flying side from Andalusia.

As yet, it is not clear how long the central midfielder will be unavailable for but he will not be in contention to face Granada and Zinedine Zidane will be forced to rotate his midfield.

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent weeks by inconsistent form, but the midfield maestro has started all seven matches for his club since the break and has been a class act in those appearances – playing in every minute apart from the final 20 minutes against Alaves and the final 18 minutes against Eibar on Sunday.

The Croatian midfield maestro is into the final six months of his contract at the Spanish giants and a report from October in Marca outlined how his level of performance is persuading the club to offer him a new deal.

Indeed, that included a poll for Madridistas asking whether or not the experienced midfielder should have his deal renewed at the club, with 91 percent of the 25,000 respondents believing he should be offered an extension.