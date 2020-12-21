Milan to make January move for Real Madrid striker

Italian giants Milan will look to sign Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic in January on a six-month loan deal with an obligation to buy, report Diario AS.

The Serbian striker has yet to find his feet during his 18-month spell in the Spanish capital and his future has been the subject of Real Madrid transfer news in recent months, with his future coming under scrutiny.

Jovic only started four league matches in total last season – his debut campaign in Spain – and has started just twice in La Liga this campaign, playing only 149 minutes in the division over the club’s first 14 rounds of action.

The 22-year-old was signed by Los Blancos from Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer but has struggled to settle in Madrid and it is now said that the Rossoneri are a possible destination.

It is said that the Milanese giants have identified the Serbian as an alternative for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has scored 10 goals in six league outings this campaign but now aged 39, they want a younger striker at their disposal for their goal ambitions.