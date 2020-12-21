Mikel Arteta said to be interested in another Real Madrid midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in bringing another Real Madrid midfielder to London.

Dani Ceballos is already in situ on loan from Los Blancos and he could be joined by Isco if a report in Mundo Deportivo is to be believed.

The Andalusian playmaker is said to be keen on leaving for pastures new this winter transfer window.

He’s become a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and is intent on fighting for a place in Spain‘s squad in the forthcoming European Championships so is in need of game time.

Arsenal are in need of creativity in midfield so the marriage could work well for both parties. Arteta is said to want to strengthen the offensive threat of his team given their lack of cutting edge.

Not that the deal is straightforward. Competition is expected from other clubs in England, Italy and Spain, who’ve been keeping a close eye on the saga ever since Isco made his desire to leave known through intermediaries.

Most are said to be waiting until the summer to make a move, but latest reports hint that Arsenal’s dire situation could provoke more immediate action. The rumoured asking price is €60m.