La Liga club confirm boss has tested positive for Covid-19

Elche have confirmed that their head coach Jorge Almiron has tested positive for Covid-19 and now must undertake a secondary PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.

Almiron has no symptoms and if he tests positive another time, he will then enter a period of quarantine at home, with the club confirming that he is fulfilling the corresponding isolation measures.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, Jesús Muñoz will take charge of first-team affairs for this week’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad – Muñoz has already managed the first-team on the opening day of the campaign when Almiron did not have his necessary coaching license for the league.

El @elchecf informa que el técnico Jorge Almirón ha dado un primer resultado positivo en coronavirus en una prueba PCR a la espera de otro test de confirmación que se le practicará durante el día de hoy. #ElcheCF #LaLiga — Radio Elche Cadena SER (@RadioElcheSER) December 21, 2020

Elche have subsequently activated the strict Covid-19 protocol in order for the coach to avoid any social contacts and to enter a period of quarantine, while they will now need negative tests for Covid-19 in order to return to normality.

Newly-promoted Elche sit 16th in the standings with 14 points from their opening 12 matches.

Image via El Mundo Deportivo