La Liga boss Tebas clashes with Real Madrid president Perez on European Super League and VAR ‘objectivity’

La Liga boss Javier Tebas has waded into a war of words with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over the use of VAR in Spain and a potential European Super League.

Madrid supremo Perez once more voiced his support for a new competition and also questioning La Liga’s use of VAR and how replays are selected.

As per Marca, Perez said: “On television there are times when they do not repeat plays that are very important. Everyone sees that there is a big difference not only in the repetition of the images but in the comments of people who are never favourable to Real Madrid. It is a popular clamour for the different treatment they make to Real Madrid and the rest of the teams.”

That then prompted Tebas into a response on Sunday evening, claiming that Perez was “clueless” over a potential European Super League, and defended his league’s use of video replays.

Creo que el presidente del @realmadrid anda muy despistado con el tema de la SUPERLIGA, deben informarle mejor. Y sobre las retransmisiones… si cree que no son objetivas, en el mando a distancia hay una opción para escuchar el partido con RMTV, seguro que son más “objetivas”. — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) December 20, 2020

Tebas wrote on his Twitter account: “I think the president Madrid is clueless about the Super League issue, they should inform him better. And about the broadcasts…if you think they are not objective, in the remote control there is an option to listen to the game with RMTV, surely there are more ‘objective’.”

Unsurprisingly, La Liga chief Tebas has condemned such plans of a Super League – which would have an adverse impact on the competition he governs.

It is planned that either 16 or 18 teams will participate in the competition, which plans to get underway in 2022 and will be funded by JP Morgan bank, as per a report earlier this year in Diario AS.

The biggest clubs in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France are all said to be in talks regarding the new competition, which aims to replicate the Euroleague basketball model.