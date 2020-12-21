Juventus join race for Barcelona transfer target

Juventus are said to have joined the race for Lyon forward and Barcelona target Memphis Depay according to Diario Sport.

Andrea Pirlo‘s side are looking for a fourth option to complement Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata and, according to Tuttosport, are looking closely at both Depay and Atletico Madrid target Arkadiusz Milik, currently of Napoli.

Both see their contracts with their current employers expire this coming June and would thus be an affordable option.

Milik is said to be keen on leaving Naples to get more game time and be in with a chance of making Poland’s squad for the forthcoming European Championships.

Lyon are in the midst of a spot of financial trouble at the moment and are said to be willing to part with Depay, who’s worked closely with Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman with the Dutch national team, for around €5m.

Koeman hasn’t hidden that he admires Depay but now could face a battle to secure his services. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to retain an interest.

