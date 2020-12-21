Former teammate tips Mohamed Salah to move to Spain

A former teammate of Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has spoken out about his future in comments carried by Diario Sport.

Mohamed Aboutrika, who played with Salah for Egypt, counts the Liverpool player as a friend and said that he believes he’ll be playing his football in Spain next season.

Aboutrika was speaking with Bein Sport and following up from recent comments Salah made to Diario AS where he left the door open to a potential move to La Liga.

Image courtesy of GQ Middle East

“I called Salah to discuss his situation at Liverpool and he is disappointed, but that won’t affect his performances on the pitch,” Aboutrika said.

“I know that Salah is not happy at Liverpool. He told me the reasons but it’s a secret and I’m not going to discuss it in public. One of the things that angered him was not being captain against Midtjylland.”

Aboutrika was referring to the recent Champions League group stage match against the Danish side where coach Jurgen Klopp instead made Trent Alexander Arnold captain.

As well as that push factor there’s also the pull of Spain according to Aboutrika, especially to the might of the big two.

“If Salah were at Real Madrid or Barcelona and played at the same level as he does for Liverpool he’d have won the Ballon d’Or.

Image courtesy of TalkSport

“I have no influence on the decisions Salah makes but he’s my friend, my brother, and he’s smart enough to know what is the best thing for him to do.”

Aboutrika is generally considered to be one of the greatest Egyptian footballers in history, representing his country over 100 times and spending the majority of his career at Cairo’s Al Ahly.

Salah, now 28, is hitting his prime. He’s played the majority of his football at Anfield with Liverpool having joined them back in 2017. He has 13 goals from 13 appearances so far this season.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS