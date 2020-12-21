Daughter of Spain boss Luis Enrique wins national jumping championships

Sira Martínez Cullell, the daughter of Spain boss Luis Enrique, has won the gold medal in the Spanish Jumping Championship.

The 20-year-old triumphed in the equestrian tournament this weekend, being the only jumper in her youth category not to make any failures in the competition and was the deserving winner of the category, as per Diario AS.

Luis Enrique took to Twitter to congratulate his daughter along with her trainer Paco Goyoaga, which continued a long line of sporting excellence within their family.

Enhorabuena Sira !!! Campeona de España joven jinete 2020! Enhorabuena también a su entrenador Paco Goyoaga! pic.twitter.com/pTUngYbeDh — LUISENRIQUE (@LUISENRIQUE21) December 20, 2020

The tournament was played over several days with no supporters or crowd in attendance due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions throughout Spain.

Luis Enrique will be the coach of the Spanish national side for next summer’s European Championships finals, having returned to the dugout last year to replace Robert Moreno – his former number two.

He had previously taken a break from the job due to the tragic death of his daughter Xana, aged nine, who died of bone cancer last year.

Image via Diario AS